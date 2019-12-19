‘RS vote on whip’s orders’

Asked about S.R. Balasubramoniyan’s contention that he received a call from the Deputy Secretary in the Secretariat, asking him to speak in support of the CAB in the Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister said his party MPs had voted in accordance with the diktat issued by the whip.

“Everyone is aware on whose [order] a vote is cast. It is done based on the whip’s orders. There is no need to vote on anybody else’s orders. The party leadership informed the party whip and based on his orders, Mr. Balasubramoniyan cast his vote,” he said.

When pressed, he said Mr. Balasubramoniyan was knowledgeable and had served as the Opposition leader. “They need to obey the whip’s orders only and not anyone else’s,” he said.