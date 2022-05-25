RS seats: 3 independent candidates file nominations

Three independent candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the upcoming biennial polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly K. Srinivasan is the Returning Officer (RO) and the Assembly’s Deputy Secretary K. Ramesh is Assistant Returning Officer. The nomination papers would be taken up for scrutiny on June 1 at 11.00 a.m.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll would take place on June 10 between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. at the Legislature Committee Room, an official release said.