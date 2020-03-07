RS poll: two independents file papers

CHENNAI

07 March 2020 01:49 IST

Two independent candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. The last date for filing nomination papers for the polls is March 13. While the DMK has announced three candidates, the ruling AIADMK is yet to finalise its three candidates who can win given the respective strengths of the two Dravidian parties in the Assembly.

