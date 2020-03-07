Tamil Nadu

RS poll: two independents file papers

Two independent candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. The last date for filing nomination papers for the polls is March 13. While the DMK has announced three candidates, the ruling AIADMK is yet to finalise its three candidates who can win given the respective strengths of the two Dravidian parties in the Assembly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 1:50:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rs-poll-two-independents-file-papers/article31005164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY