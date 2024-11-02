RPF seizes 15 kg of ganja from Alappuzha express at Jolarpet railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized a consignment of 15 kg of ganja in the Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur.

The RPF said that as part of security measures during Deepavali festival holidays, a team of RPF police personnel, led by inspector K. Gupta, was conducting surprise checks in trains at Jolarpet station.

The team searched the coaches of the express train when it was halted at platform one and found two abandoned tourist bags near the washroom. When they opened the bag, they found 10 packets that contained 15 kg of ganja.

Initial inquiry revealed that a gang of three persons got down at the railway station after they noticed a police team getting into the train to search the coaches. A case has been registered by Jolarpet RPF. The RPF also analysed CCTV footage to nab the gang that was involved in ganja smuggling. A probe is underway.

