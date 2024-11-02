GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF seizes 15 kg of ganja from Alappuzha express at Jolarpet railway station

Published - November 02, 2024 11:35 pm IST - TIRUPATUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized a consignment of 15 kg of ganja in the Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized a consignment of 15 kg of ganja in the Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized a consignment of 15 kg of ganja in the Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur.

The RPF said that as part of security measures during Deepavali festival holidays, a team of RPF police personnel, led by inspector K. Gupta, was conducting surprise checks in trains at Jolarpet station.

The team searched the coaches of the express train when it was halted at platform one and found two abandoned tourist bags near the washroom. When they opened the bag, they found 10 packets that contained 15 kg of ganja.

Initial inquiry revealed that a gang of three persons got down at the railway station after they noticed a police team getting into the train to search the coaches. A case has been registered by Jolarpet RPF. The RPF also analysed CCTV footage to nab the gang that was involved in ganja smuggling. A probe is underway.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.