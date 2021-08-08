RPF designs bio-toilets for women police officials

The bio-toilet designed by the Railway Protection Force.

‘They are like a small table and can be carried everywhere’

Driven by the need to provide privacy to women police officials and constables during training programmes outside office premises, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has designed moveable bio-toilets, which can be assembled and dismantled in a few minutes.

Recycled material

“We used the scraps of the railways to make these toilets. They are like a small table and can be carried anywhere,” said S. Louis Amuthan, deputy chief security officer.

He explained that there was a need for portable toilets after the railways had recruited a lot of women for the RPF.

“When we conduct range classes in forest areas and parades outside, men can probably adjust. But such trips always proved a problem for women,” said Mr. Amuthan who designed the toilets.

The RPF have made use of toilets and other materials from old coaches to design the moveable toilets.

First, they tried wood for assembling the unit before switching over to metals and rexine since wood was very heavy.

Water reusable

“The advantage with these toilets is that a day after using them, the water could be drained for watering plants. The inoculum bacteria in the chambers of the bio-toilet convert the waste into useful material,” Mr. Amudhan said.

The RPF have designed 18 such toilets and distributed two-each to the divisions. “It can be very useful to the women in regular police force as they are regularly on bandobust and VIP visit duty,” he said.