Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh conducts training session for doctors

The first international meeting of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) commenced on Thursday in the city. The aim of the three-day meeting is to provide information and training to young doctors about the work of RCSEd said Pala Babu Rajesh, organisation’s first Indian Vice-President. The meeting is being held in the city as almost 10% of the members are from India.

About 50% of the members of the College are from outside the U.K., he said. The meeting is for the benefit of medical students to apprise postgraduate medical students and recently appointed consultants of opportunities for training and medical scholarship. Over 60 experts from various specialities are attending the event.

The college is conducting a parallel training session at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. “The idea was to inform everybody here about what the college does. The perception is that the college comes to conduct the exam,” he said on the sidelines of the meeting. The perception is that the college only conducts exams and fails candidates. “We run online courses to prepare them,” said Dr. Pala Rajesh, under whose jurisdiction falls the countries of Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malta, and Central Asian countries.

“We are here to make sure that somebody’s career starts from when they pass the exam till they retire,” he said. The aim is to train young surgeons to excel in their field of expertise with the support of members of the RCSEd.