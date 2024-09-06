The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Friday (September 6, 2024) issued an order to transfer the principal of the government school in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kovilpathagai in Tiruvallur district.

This was in light of a viral video of a spiritual event being conducted in the Ashok Nagar school recently, wherein a guest speaker, Mahavishnu, insulted a teacher of the school when he questioned him about certain regressive ideas that he preached.

The Chief Education Officer will ensure that the duties of the principal are carried out as usual. The principal is under enquiry over the incident, according to sources in the department.

Speaking to the media at the school on Friday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said legal action would be taken against the guest speaker as well.

The Minister lauded the Tamil teacher, Shankar, who questioned the alleged regressive and outdated views presented by the speaker. He also urged educators to thoroughly check the background of guest speakers before inviting them to school events.

Mr. Poyyamozhi further said action would be taken against those responsible for organising the event. “No one has the right to enter our area, insult our teachers, and leave without consequences,” he said.

When asked about the purported photographs of Mahavishnu with various ministers of the State, Mr. Poyyamozhi clarified that “with 1,000 visitors each day, it is not possible to know everyone personally.”

The Minister also strongly condemned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for his criticism of the State board syllabus and schools.

