Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (September 6, 2024) announced that fresh guidelines would be issued to streamline various events in schools across the State.

“I have instructed for formulating fresh guidelines to streamline various events in schools across the State, aimed at imparting progressive ideas to students and encourage scientific temper among them,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister’s statement came against the backdrop of outrage over an incident in a State-run school in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, where a teacher was reportedly humiliated by a man invited as a guest to address the students. The teacher had questioned the man over allegedly preaching unscientific thoughts about past life, leading to an argument.

Mr. Stalin, who is on an official trip in the United States, however, did not make any reference to the incident, which reportedly occurred earlier this week.

He said scientific ideas required for students were available in their textbooks, and that teachers could impart lessons needed for facing challenges in the future with self-confidence. “The School Education Department would take steps towards organising necessary refresher courses with appropriate experts from various disciplines and intellectuals,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM contended that ideas aimed at personal development, morality, and social development alone should be implanted in students’ minds. He maintained that development was based on science.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the Ashok Nagar school on Friday morning. During an interaction with reporters, Mr. Poyyamozhi said action would be taken with regard to the incident in three to four days. A circular to this effect was issued on Friday morning, he said.

To persistent queries from reporters, Mr. Poyyamozhi maintained that the Chief Minister and the School Education Department shared the same opinion, and that the action to be taken would be such that it would be a deterrent for such incidents anywhere in Tamil Nadu. It would be a “lesson to all,” he said.