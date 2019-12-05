Row over poll schedule for local bodies in Tamil Nadu heats up

It has been over three years since Tamil Nadu elected Mayors, Chairpersons, presidents and ward members to urban and rural local bodies. Multiple litigations had contributed to this situation wherein the affairs of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and panchayats are being governed by special officers, something that goes against the fundamentals of the three-tier panchayat raj system.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) R. Palaniswamy’s recent announcement of the poll schedule only for rural local bodies (RLBs) in no way helped resolve the issue for the people. Expectedly, his decision to defer notification of elections for Municipal Corporations and Municipalities in urban areas has caught political parties and specialists of local bodies off guard, making it a subject of intense debate.

On the previous four occasions (1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011), the polls were held at one stroke for all local bodies in the State.

There are indications that the urban local bodies (ULBs) will go to the polls in late January, whereas the RLBs are having the elections on December 27 and 30.

As of now, elections will be held for filling up 1,18,974 posts in 12,524 village panchayats, 388 panchayat unions and 31 district panchayats. The Opposition leaders have accused the SEC of behaving like “a constituent of the ruling party”.

Their objection has become more vociferous this time as it was the second development on the civic elections in the last fortnight, which surprised them. Earlier this month, the State government decided to change the system of election for heads of the ULBs from direct to indirect. The latest development has made the DMK, the principal Opposition party, approach the Supreme Court with a new application.

G. Palanithurai, an academician specialising in panchayat raj and local governance, says the absence of articulation of “credible reasons” for bifurcating the elections for the ULBs from those of the RLBs has created the suspicion among all about the rationale behind the move. “Even though many other States have the practice of conducting the elections separately for the RLBs and the ULBs, what should not be overlooked in respect of Tamil Nadu is that we are having an efficient bureaucracy. So, ours cannot be equated with others,” he pointed out.

Emphasising that the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments on the RLBs and the ULBs should be read together, Prof. Palanithurai said that after completing the polls for the rural local bodies, the Commission should immediately cover town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. Only then can district planning committees (DPC) be formed. Four-fifths of members of the DPCs should be from elected representatives of the rural and urban local bodies.

No legal hurdles

However, Mr. Palaniswamy and his predecessor M. Malik Feroze Khan asserted that there was nothing wrong legally in not holding simultaneous elections. “As it will be for the first time that our State is having separate elections, the development is viewed somewhat differently,” Mr. Palaniswamy contended. Mr. Khan said that during his innings, he had visited other States to observe the conduct of local body polls. There are States that hold in a phased manner the elections for one set of local bodies instead of covering them at one go.

Asked whether the announcement will not provide an opportunity to the ruling dispensation to circumvent the model code of conduct by having government events in an urban local body which may be adjacent to a rural local body, the Commissioner replied that “if that happens, we will initiate action.”

Notwithstanding the pros and cons of the latest move of the SEC, what is certain is that nearly six crore electors of the State, both in urban and local areas, are going to be in “election mode” for the next two months.