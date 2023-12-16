GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row erupts over portion of Modern Theatres’ land

While its current owners on Friday claimed they were being pressured to transfer ownership of a part of the land where the entrance arch is located, Highways Minister E.V. Velu denied the charge and said the property belongs to his department

December 16, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Chennai/Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The entrance arch of Modern Theatres in Salem. Photo: File

The entrance arch of Modern Theatres in Salem. Photo: File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMINARAYANAN

A controversy has erupted over a portion of the land, where the historical Modern Theatres once stood in Salem district. While its current owners on Friday claimed they were being pressured to transfer ownership of a part of the land where the entrance arch is located, Highways Minister E.V. Velu denied the charge and said the property belongs to his department.

In a statement, Mr. Velu said the government only wanted to preserve the old arch at the entrance of the premises, “which in fact is located on land owned by State Highways”. He said the government does not want to erect any statue there. Pointing out that the 8.9 acres, where the studios once was, had been converted to residential plots and commercial real estate plots, he said the arch stood at survey number eight of Kannankurichi village on Salem-Yercaud Highway. The government intended to widen this road.

Hence, officials from Revenue and State Highways Departments surveyed the land on December 2.

“During this survey, it was found the arch was entirely located within the land belonging to the State Highways Department. The officials laid boundary stones along the highway without affecting any structures,” he said. The government did not pressure anyone to sell their land, the Minister added.

Earlier in the day, a realtor Ravi Varma, his son Vijayavarman and family members, who had purchased the land, alleged that the Salem district administration was pressuring them to give the land near the entrance to install former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statue.

Mr. Varma told journalists that once when Karunanidhi had visited the property, he had asked the owners not to demolish the entrance

During a visit to Salem in February, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a selfie before the Modern Theatre entrance gate. Mr. Varma claimed that subsequently, they received a message from Salem Collector S. Karmegam requesting that the land be provided” to install Karunanidhi’s statue. Meanwhile, the Highways Department measured and erected a boundary stone. He alleged that the Department claimed that 1,347 sq.ft of land belongs to it.

“There is a threat to our family members,” he said, adding that the family would legally face the issue. “We planned to build Modern Theatres owner T.R. Sundaram’s statue on that land and construct a museum,” he said.

Meanwhile, Highways Department Salem Divisional Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) Durai said the arch is situated on ‘salai poromboke’ land on Yercaud Main Road, which is maintained by the Highways Department.

“Vijayavarman encroached on this land and, by laying paver blocks and installing a gate, created a path for his land,” the official charged.

According to Mr. Durai, the Madras High Court had in a case filed by Mr. Vijayavarman directed the Highways Department to provide notice to the petitioner and to follow the National Highway Act 2001 and closed the case.

Tamil Nadu

