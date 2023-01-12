Rove beetle species endemic to Western Ghats “rediscovered” after 120 years

January 12, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A species belonging to a family of rove beetles ( Staphylinidae: Staphylininae) and endemic to the Western Ghats, was recorded again after more than 120 years near Udhagamandalam.

Menoedius andrewesi, a genus categorized under the sub-family of rove beetles, Staphylininae, was first described in 1903. Two other species of Menoedius are also found in India, though their exact geographical locations have not been identified.

However, when it was first discovered, Menoedius andrewesi was found under a rotting orange in Coonoor. After not being seen for more than a century, the species was once again “rediscovered” by researchers N. Moinudheen, Samson Arockianathan, and A. Veeramani, who with the help of renowned Austrian entomologist Harald Schillhammer, managed to identify the species.

The rediscovery of the species was published recently in “Koleopterologische Rundschau”, a peer-reviewed scientific journal of coleopterology (the scientific study) of beetles. The paper is titled “Rediscovery of Menoedius andrewesi FAUVEL, 1903 in India, more than a century after its description.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Samson Arockianathan, one of the authors of the paper said there had been no records of the species since it was recorded in 1903.

“We found this particular specimen along a railway line near Udhagamandalam town,” said Mr. Arockianathan, who added that rove beetles in general played an important role as pest control in native habitats due to being ambush predators of pests that cause damage to plants and trees.

N. Moinudheen, another author of the paper and an independent researcher, said that it was extremely important to maintain records of insect species, especially those that have a high probability of being endemic to the Western Ghats.

“Worldwide, climate change and anthropogenic factors are leading to insect populations plummeting and, in many cases, being wiped out completely. It is important that researchers catalog the species that remain in habitats across the Western Ghats, and indeed, across the country,” said Mr. Moinudheen.

“The paper concludes Menoedius andrewesi is an endemic species to Nilgiris. We have recorded it after a period of 120 years from the Nilgiris and have confirmed its continued existence in the Nilgiri hills. The predominant vegetation in which it survives are believed to be within Shola forests. We have also described the genus for the first time.”

There are three species classified under the genus with no specimens in existence for the other two species, Menoedius abnormalis and Menoedius subsimilus. The genus belongs to the Eucibdelus lineage, a highly specialized and quite diverse group of a larger sub-family of rove beetles. The majority of the Eucibdelus lineage species that have been observed in nature turned out to be ambush predators, according to Mr. Schillhammer’s personal observations,” added Mr. Moinudheen.