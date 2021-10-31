Routine immunisation in schools from Nov. 5

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:03 IST

DPH issues guidelines for campaign that will go on till December 31

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is planning to conduct routine immunisation for schoolchildren from November 5. With schools all set to reopen for Classes I to VIII on November 1, the directorate has planned to carry out DPT (Diphtheria Pertussis and Tetanus) vaccination for five to six year olds and Td (Tetanus and adult diphtheria) vaccination for 10-year-old children in schools.

In a circular to deputy directors of health services and the city medical officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Director of Public Health issued guidelines for conducting school immunisation, from November 5 to December 31. The routine immunisation will be held every week on Thursdays and Fridays.

The Union government has instructed States to carry out routine immunisation for schoolchildren, as early as possible, to prevent the spread of diphtheria among them. In Tamil Nadu, 204 cases of diphtheria were reported during 2019-2020, 15 during 2020-2021 and eight in 2021-2022. Due to COVID-19 the re-opening of schools was delayed, and a decision was taken during the State-level immunisation advisory committee meeting to conduct the drive for students by utilising services of all village health nurses/urban health nurses/anganwadi workers and schoolteachers.

Advertising

Advertising

As schools are already functioning for Classes IX to XII, Td vaccination for 16-year-olds will be conducted at the school itself, the directorate said.

While jabs will be given through outreach sessions on Thursdays and Fridays every week, immunisation drives for schoolchildren will be held at all primary health centres from Monday to Saturday.

Parents should be informed by VHNs, anganwadi workers and schoolteachers about the campaign. Schools/ICDS centre/health sub-centres may be selected as centres for the campaign. Before the campaign day, time slots should be allotted to each beneficiary and parents should be informed that only one parent/care giver will be allowed inside the room with the child.

In addition to regular activities, high-risk areas may require additional efforts, the DPH said.