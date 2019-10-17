Roundtable conference to improve safety of women in Tamil Nadu’s textile industries in held

A State-level roundtable conference on improving safety measures for women employees working in textile industries in Tamil Nadu was organised in the city jointly by Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and Community Awareness Research Education Trust (CARE-T).

The event was inaugurated by Kannegi Packianathan, chairperson of the commission. The State has over 2,000 textile mills and 4,000 garment and textile supply chain units with an estimated 4 lakh women employees. There have been reports and data that show that many women workers suffered verbal, physical and sexual violence. However, many are not reported.

A release pointed out that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 is a powerful tool to address workplace violence against women. “The law clearly states that any workplace with more than 10 women should have an internal complaints committee. Unless there is serious implementation of the standards and local law, it is tremendously difficult to address these issues,” read the release.

The roundtable also stressed the need for working together to find effective long term solutions and strategic action plan for implementation of internal complaint committees at workplace, hostels, and other safety measures for women workers in textile supply chain in the state.