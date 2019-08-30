Tamil Nadu

Round-the-clock call centre inaugurated in Katpadi

Minister for Commercial Taxes K.C. Veeramani at the fuse-off call centre in Katpadi.

Set up at a cost of ₹23.23 lakh, it will benefit 8.5 lakh people

A computerised, automatic fuse-off call centre was inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C. Veeramani at the Superintending Engineer’s office of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Katpadi on Thursday.

The round-the-clock fuse-off call centre, established at a cost of ₹23.23 lakh, would be beneficial to 8.5 lakh power consumers in Vellore, Katpadi, Kilvaithinankuppam, Arcot, Ranipet, Walaja, Sholingur and Arakkonam. Consumers can use this facility by calling the toll free numbers ‘1912’ and ‘1800 425 8912’ and air their power supply problems. The networked power supply system would forward the call to the field staff from the respective areas and they would address the problems immediately, said an official from Tangedco. K. Nandagopal, Chief Engineer, Tangedco (Vellore), presided over the inauguration.

