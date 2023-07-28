Round one of TNEA general counselling begins today

July 28, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 7,451 engineering seats have been added to the pool for the first round of general counselling (academic and vocational streams), which commences on Friday.

Candidates under the 7.5% preferential reservation category from government schools will also participate in the process.

A total of 22,761 candidates with aggregate marks ranging from 200 to 177 will participate in the first round. As many as 1,704 candidates will participate in the preferential reservation category and 2,215 candidates will participate in the vocational stream category.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Committee, 2023, concluded the online counselling for special reservation categories for sportspersons, persons with disabilities and wards of ex-servicemen, with 685 seats allotted under various categories. Of 462 seats in the sports category, 385 were allotted to candidates. Though 2,204 candidates were declared eligible in this category, only 1,635 participated in the counselling.

As many as 163 candidates with disabilities were allotted seats from among the 204 who participated. Though 7,529 seats are available in the category, only 352 candidates were found eligible. The remaining seats will be added to the general pool.

Of the 145 seats for wards of ex-servicemen, 137 candidates were allotted seats. As many as 1,221 candidates were found eligible and 952 participated, TNEA officials said.

