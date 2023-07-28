HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Round one of TNEA general counselling begins today

July 28, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A total of 7,451 engineering seats have been added to the pool for the first round of general counselling (academic and vocational streams), which commences on Friday.

Candidates under the 7.5% preferential reservation category from government schools will also participate in the process.

A total of 22,761 candidates with aggregate marks ranging from 200 to 177 will participate in the first round. As many as 1,704 candidates will participate in the preferential reservation category and 2,215 candidates will participate in the vocational stream category.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Committee, 2023, concluded the online counselling for special reservation categories for sportspersons, persons with disabilities and wards of ex-servicemen, with 685 seats allotted under various categories. Of 462 seats in the sports category, 385 were allotted to candidates. Though 2,204 candidates were declared eligible in this category, only 1,635 participated in the counselling.

As many as 163 candidates with disabilities were allotted seats from among the 204 who participated. Though 7,529 seats are available in the category, only 352 candidates were found eligible. The remaining seats will be added to the general pool.

Of the 145 seats for wards of ex-servicemen, 137 candidates were allotted seats. As many as 1,221 candidates were found eligible and 952 participated, TNEA officials said.

Related Topics

College admission / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.