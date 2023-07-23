Round I MBBS, BDS online counselling from July 25 to 31 

July 23, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first round of counselling for MBBS and BDS aspirants under the government quota in Tamil Nadu will begin at 10 a.m. on July 25. Candidates can fill their choices till 5 p.m., July 31.

Counselling will be held on July 27 for the 7.5% seats reserved horizontally for NEET-qualified government school students, according to the selection committee officials.

As many as 25,856 candidates have been declared eligible to take part in the counselling for the government quota seats and 13,179 candidates for the management quota seats. They will have time to lock their choices till 5 p.m. on July 31, failing which the choices will be locked automatically.

The selection committee will process seat allotment on August 1 and 2 and the results will be announced on August 3. Candidates may download the provisional allotment order from August 4 till 5 p.m. on August 8. Candidates must join the allotted medical colleges by 5 p.m. August 8.

Candidates who do not opt for self-financing colleges in the first round will not be able to participate in the second round for that category.

The selection committee has uploaded the fee structure for the colleges at www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org.

The tuition fee for a government quota seat in a self-financing college is fixed at ₹4.50 lakh and for a management quota seat at ₹13.50 lakh. The fee is ₹24.50 lakh for an NRI quota seat, and for an NRI lapsed seat, it is ₹21.50 lakh in general, with a variation of a few thousand rupees for some colleges.

The fee structure for Christian Medical College this year is ₹53,000. For ESIC and PGIMSR, it is ₹1 lakh.

Private universities will charge ₹5.40 lakh in tuition fee for a government quota seat and ₹16.20 lakh for a management quota seat. The fee for an NRI quota seat is ₹29.40 lakh and for an NRI lapsed seat, it is ₹25.80 lakh.

For BDS, the fee for a government quota (SF) seat is ₹2.50 lakh; for a management quota seat, ₹6 lakh. For an NRI quota seat, it is ₹9 lakh.