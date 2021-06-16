Rotary donates food kits to tribal families affected by lockdown

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 16:21 IST

Rotary Club of Chennai Thiruvanmiyur has taken the initiative

The Rotary Club of Chennai Thiruvanmiyur has been involved in the COVID-19 relief activities of providing food provision kits to several families affected by the lockdown in various parts of the State including the city. The provision contained rice, dhal, wheat flour, masala powder, sugar and salt.

The club has helped more than 450 Tribal families in Gudalur, which have remained inaccessible to outsiders because of being a reserve forest area, after it was barricaded, through the volunteers of the Humour International Club of Gudalur.

Also the club reached out with provision kits to more than 50 Irula families who were left without any jobs and money in the Oonamali village near Maduranthakam taluk of Chengalpet district.

The club has also donated provision kits to self-employed daily wage earners including auto drivers, tailors, construction workers, plumbers, carpenters and small temple priests, who were unable to earn any money because of the lockdown.