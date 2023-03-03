Rotary Club to support Apollo Children’s Hospital

March 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Children’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Madras 3232 on Friday entered into an agreement to treat children with heart diseases.

Briefing journalists on the “Save a little heart inititive” project, Jayashree Sridhar, president of the Club, said a conversation with fellow Rotarian and paediatric cardiologist in Apollo Children’s Hospital Sangeetha Viswanathan had been the inspiration for the project. The club was able to raise ₹30 lakh in four days that would fund 60 children requiring surgeries.

The aim is to treat 100 children and the initial cost outlay is ₹35 lakh, said Dr. Sangeetha.

Naveen V, chief executive officer of Apollo Hospitals, and Ms. Jayashree signed the MoU.