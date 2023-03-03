ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club to support Apollo Children’s Hospital

March 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Children’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Madras 3232 on Friday entered into an agreement to treat children with heart diseases.

Briefing journalists on the “Save a little heart inititive” project, Jayashree Sridhar, president of the Club, said a conversation with fellow Rotarian and paediatric cardiologist in Apollo Children’s Hospital Sangeetha Viswanathan had been the inspiration for the project. The club was able to raise ₹30 lakh in four days that would fund 60 children requiring surgeries.

The aim is to treat 100 children and the initial cost outlay is ₹35 lakh, said Dr. Sangeetha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen V, chief executive officer of Apollo Hospitals, and Ms. Jayashree signed the MoU.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US