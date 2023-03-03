HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotary Club to support Apollo Children’s Hospital

March 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Children’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Madras 3232 on Friday entered into an agreement to treat children with heart diseases.

Briefing journalists on the “Save a little heart inititive” project, Jayashree Sridhar, president of the Club, said a conversation with fellow Rotarian and paediatric cardiologist in Apollo Children’s Hospital Sangeetha Viswanathan had been the inspiration for the project. The club was able to raise ₹30 lakh in four days that would fund 60 children requiring surgeries.

The aim is to treat 100 children and the initial cost outlay is ₹35 lakh, said Dr. Sangeetha.

Naveen V, chief executive officer of Apollo Hospitals, and Ms. Jayashree signed the MoU.

Related Topics

health / Cardiology / private health care / Chennai / hospital and clinic / pediatrics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.