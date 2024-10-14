ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club of Madras donates new houses to Irular community

Published - October 14, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Madras handed over 29 new houses to Irular community people at Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rotary Club of Madras on Sunday handed over keys to 29 new houses to the members of the Irular community in Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi. According to a press release, the initiative is a part of the Rotary’s larger mission to support underserved communities and enhance their living standards through sustainable development. This project aims to replace makeshift, unsafe dwellings with permanent, secure homes that promise privacy, all-weather protection, and better health and hygiene. All the donated houses are equipped with solar power systems. The Rotary’s district governor-elect Vinod Saraogi, president G. Chella Krishna, secretary Rajesh Mani, director of community services, Anuradha Ganesan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US