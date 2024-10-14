GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotary Club of Madras donates new houses to Irular community

Published - October 14, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rotary Club of Madras handed over 29 new houses to Irular community people at Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi on Sunday.

Rotary Club of Madras handed over 29 new houses to Irular community people at Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rotary Club of Madras on Sunday handed over keys to 29 new houses to the members of the Irular community in Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi. According to a press release, the initiative is a part of the Rotary’s larger mission to support underserved communities and enhance their living standards through sustainable development. This project aims to replace makeshift, unsafe dwellings with permanent, secure homes that promise privacy, all-weather protection, and better health and hygiene. All the donated houses are equipped with solar power systems. The Rotary’s district governor-elect Vinod Saraogi, president G. Chella Krishna, secretary Rajesh Mani, director of community services, Anuradha Ganesan were among those present.

Published - October 14, 2024 12:59 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.