Rotary Club of Madras donates new houses to Irular community

The Rotary Club of Madras on Sunday handed over keys to 29 new houses to the members of the Irular community in Boomanjikulam village near Gummidipoondi. According to a press release, the initiative is a part of the Rotary’s larger mission to support underserved communities and enhance their living standards through sustainable development. This project aims to replace makeshift, unsafe dwellings with permanent, secure homes that promise privacy, all-weather protection, and better health and hygiene. All the donated houses are equipped with solar power systems. The Rotary’s district governor-elect Vinod Saraogi, president G. Chella Krishna, secretary Rajesh Mani, director of community services, Anuradha Ganesan were among those present.