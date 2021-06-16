Rotary Club of Chennai Thiruvanmiyur donates food kits

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 16:51 IST

The Rotary Club of Chennai Thiruvanmiyur has been involved in COVID-19 relief activities of providing food provision kits to several families affected by the lockdown in various parts of the State, including in Chennai. The provision kits contain rice, daal, wheat flour, masala powder, sugar and salt.

The club has helped more than 450 Ttibal families in Gudalur, which have remained inaccessible to outsiders because of being in a reserve forest area, after it was barricaded, through volunteers of the Humour International Club of Gudalur. Also, the club reached out with provision kits to more than 50 Irula families who were left without any jobs and money in Oonamali village near Maduranthakam taluk of Chengalpet district.

The club has also donated provision kits to self-employed daily wage earners including autorickshaw drivers, tailors, construction workers, plumbers, carpenters and small temple priests, who were unable to earn any money because of the lockdown.