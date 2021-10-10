Tamil Nadu

Rotary Club donates ventilator to CHILDS Trust Hospital

The Rotary Club of Madras donated an infant ventilator worth ₹20 lakh to Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital on Saturday.

A press release quoted club president Mohan Raman as saying that the State government and the medical fraternity are thinking ahead to improve the critical infrastructure at hospitals. The club too decided to pitch in by donating a ventilator for the neo natal ICU. Several Rotarians, Rotary Clubs from the U.S., RI Dist 5230 and 5160 from California and NGOs like Global Uplift, headed by Prakash Peter Shah, supported the efforts, the release added.

N. Chandrakumar, senior consultant, who heads the department of Neonatology, KKCTH, said the ventilator was equipped with advanced modes, including non-invasive oscillatory ventilation, to treat preterm babies weighing less than 1 kg. The club’s district governor J. Sridhar participated, said the release.


Comments
