Rotary Club donates disinfectants, soaps

Materials were donated in the wake of COVID-19

VELLORE

21 March 2020 00:45 IST

Rotary Clubs in Vellore district have donated disinfectants, spray solution and handwashing materials, such as soaps, to the district administration on Friday.

Spray materials were despatched to Anaikattu (4), Pernambut (4), Gudiyatham (4) and Katpadi (4) block development offices, Pernambut municipality (3), Gudiyatham municipality (3). Materials such as handwashing soaps were sent to Pallikonda, Golden Temple, Government Medical College and the State Transport Corporation. Arrangements have been made to disinfect places where people assemble in large numbers with the help of Rotary Club International.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram received the materials from Rotary District governor B. Sridhar and auditor K. Pandiyan in the presence of DD-Health Services, T. Manivannan, here on Friday.

