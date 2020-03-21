Tamil Nadu

Rotary Club donates disinfectants, soaps

Materials were donated in the wake of COVID-19

Materials were donated in the wake of COVID-19  

Rotary Clubs in Vellore district have donated disinfectants, spray solution and handwashing materials, such as soaps, to the district administration on Friday.

Spray materials were despatched to Anaikattu (4), Pernambut (4), Gudiyatham (4) and Katpadi (4) block development offices, Pernambut municipality (3), Gudiyatham municipality (3). Materials such as handwashing soaps were sent to Pallikonda, Golden Temple, Government Medical College and the State Transport Corporation. Arrangements have been made to disinfect places where people assemble in large numbers with the help of Rotary Club International.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram received the materials from Rotary District governor B. Sridhar and auditor K. Pandiyan in the presence of DD-Health Services, T. Manivannan, here on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:46:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rotary-club-donates-disinfectants-soaps/article31123032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY