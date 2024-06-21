Ropes of Nellaiappar Temple car snaps during festival in Tirunelveli

Devotees were shell-shocked as all 3 ropes of Swami Nellaiyappr car snapped as it was drawn early morning on Friday, June 21, 2024, during the Aani car festival, the most important festival of Sri Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli city,

The incident happened around 7.18 am when the devotees were pulling the ther (temple car).

The festival commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on June 13. The incident happened today, June 21, the ninth day of the festival, when the Car festival held. I

Earlier, In view of the celebration, the temple cars in which the presiding deities including the Swami Nellaiappar, Gandhimathi Amman, Vinayagar, Murugar and Chandeekeswarar were given a facelift.

More details are awaited.