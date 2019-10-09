Rope car operation resumes at Palani temple

After remaining shut for over two months due to maintenance work, the rope car facility at the Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple here was thrown open to public on Tuesday. The gear shaft, clutch and wheels of the cars were replaced at a cost of ₹6 lakh.

Major attraction

The rope car facility was introduced in 2004. It has been a major attraction for children and devotees. Four colourful cars are operated on each of the two ropes to ascend and descend the hill.

The rope car covers a distance of over 320 metres in less than three minutes. Each car has a capacity to carry four persons and offers a bird’s eye view of the entire Palani town, the adjacent Western Ghats and the coconut grooves beneath.

An artificial waterfall of 30 feet height, Korean grass landscaping and flower garden maintained along the rope car route are added attractions.

Ever since an accident that claimed the lives of four people in 2007, the annual maintenance of the facility was made mandatory.

In 2013, the rope car developed a snag and the four cabins were stranded in mid-air. Around 12 people were trapped for three hours at a height of 200 metres.

Every hour, the rope car transports around 350 passengers and is operated between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. with a one-hour break from 1.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The fee per head is ₹15 for a one-way trip.