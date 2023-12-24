GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RoofandFloor mega property expo offers projects at all budgets

December 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Stalls at the Roofandfloor’s Mega Property Show at R.K. Convention Centre, ECR in Chennai.

Stalls at the Roofandfloor’s Mega Property Show at R.K. Convention Centre, ECR in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

For those looking at buying a property or plots in and around Chennai, RoofandFloor, a leading online real estate marketplace from the house of The Hindu group, has many options at its mega property expo at the R.K. Convention Centre, Neelankarai. The expo began on December 23, and will be open to public till today. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the entry is free.

“Around 32 developers are participating in this expo. Consumers have a range of properties, including plots, apartments and villas to chose from. The price range starts from ₹30 lakh and you can even pick properties which are worth ₹3 crore. There are properties from ECR, OMR, Velachery, Tambaram and other locations in south Chennai,” Sriram Krishnaswamy, CEO of RoofandFloor, said.

B.Vikash Ramanathan, vice-president of sales and marketing, Alamo XS Real Private Limited, said that post COVID-19 the demand for plots have gone up again. He further said that his firm is showcasing a 16-acre township at Siruseri. “This project is a mix of apartments and plots,” Mr. Ramanathan said.

K. Ramu, general manager—marketing, NCC Urban Infrastructure Limited, said: “We are showcasing a project on OMR, right next to the Sholinganallur junction. This is a 7.7 acre property where we are coming up with 770 residential units. The first phase of this project will be handed over in 15 months. We recently picked up a 9-acre land parcel at the 200 feet radial road at Pallavaram. We are waiting for some approvals post which, we will commence work here to set up 924 units here,” he added.

Another developer, Pearl Beach Promoters Private Limited, had beach side properties to offer. “We have plots and villas at Paramankeni (near ECR),” said the sales manger, who was at the counter.

