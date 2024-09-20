Roof collapse in Nagapattinam: Two-year-old dies, mother injured

A two-year-old boy died as the roof of a house collapsed at the Sellur tsunami housing settlement near Nagapattinam town in Tamil Nadu. His mother was injured in the incident.

Pandimeena, her husband Vijayakumar, and their child Yaasindram were asleep when the concrete roof of their home, as well as the ceiling fan, collapsed on them at around midnight on Friday (September 20, 2024). The debris that fell on them critically injured the child.

Despite efforts by their neighbours to rush him to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, Yaasindram succumbed to his injuries on the way. His mother, Pandimeena, sustained injuries to her arm.

The housing settlement, built after the 2004 tsunami, contains nearly 500 homes, many of which have been in poor condition with no maintenance for several years, claimed residents.

The child’s body has been sent for postmortem examination to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

