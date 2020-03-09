Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras on research programmes

Industrial technology company Rolls-Royce is collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology Madras to promote and explore opportunities for joint research programmes.

Rolls-Royce will also roll-out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT Madras.

An memorandum of understanding was signed by Jayaram Balasubrahmanyan, Head of Engineering, Rolls-Royce India, and V. Kamakoti, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, in the presence of Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, and Prof. Krishnan Balasubramanian, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras.

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT Madras will also aim to pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company, according to a joint statement.

In addition, as part of its Technical Higher Study Framework, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen on pursuing Masters and Ph.D level studies, in partnership with IIT Madras. To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear the IIT Madras selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce’s strategic research priorities and capabilities.

The programme is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company’s efforts to promote growth and career progression for its engineering talent.

“We look forward to exploring areas where we can co-develop technological solutions. At the same time, we are keen to leverage this collaboration with a premier technology institute like IIT Madras to promote upskilling and professional development of our engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research in areas of strategic interest,” Mr. Kishore Jayaraman said.

“The interaction with Rolls-Royce will certainly induce multi-faceted interdisciplinary technology exploration involving the diverse specialisations available at IIT Madras and mapping them into specific application areas of high practical value,” Prof. Kamakoti said.