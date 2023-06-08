ADVERTISEMENT

Rollback electricity tariff hike for T.N. industries: Anbumani Ramadoss

June 08, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

“The frequent hikes will affect the industries and also the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu,” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said.

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on June 8 urged the State government to roll back the electricity tariff hike announced for industries and commercial establishments.

In a statement, he said while big industries can absorb the hike, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) would suffer. He pointed out that MSME, handloom weavers and small traders were affected by the previous tariff hike in September and imposing one more hike is not an appropriate measure. “The frequent hikes will affect the industries and also the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said the announcement that there won’t be any hike for domestic consumers has come as a relief.

