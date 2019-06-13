Roll up your sleeves for local body polls, leaders tell cadre

At a meeting of its office-bearers and senior figures on Wednesday, the ruling AIADMK urged party workers to start preparing for the local body polls, hinting that they may be conducted soon.

Adopting a resolution to this effect, the party expressed the hope that it would register a resounding success, as it did when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister [in 2011].

Another resolution expressed the AIADMK’s happiness over being given the opportunity to be a proposer for the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), besides conveying its “heartfelt congratulations” to Mr. Modi on being re-elected as Prime Minister.

The ruling party thanked those who voted for its candidates and allies in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly byelections.

Reiterating the party’s decision to gag its members from making public statements on issues including the leadership, a statement, issued by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami after the meeting warned those who violated the directive of disciplinary action.

Spokespersons of the party were specifically told by the two leaders not to express their opinions.

As many as 112 of the 122 party MLAs (excluding Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal) took part in the meeting. Among those who did not make it were Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam and O.S. Manian, who reportedly had personal commitments. Two other MLAs were absent on account of their health.

No invitations were sent to three rebel MLAs — E. Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi), V.T. Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) and A. Prabhu (Kallakurichi) — against whom disqualification proceedings were initiated by the Speaker under the anti-defection law, which were subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court. The same held good for three other legislators — S. Karunaas, M. Thamimun Ansari and U. Thaniyarasu — who belong to the Mukkulathor Pulipadai, the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and the Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, respectively.

At the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami, who spoke for around 45 minutes, attributed the success of the Opposition in the recently-concluded elections to people being misled by “unrealistic electoral promises”. He appreciated the BJP for having given him the opportunity to propose Mr. Modi’s name for the NDA leader’s post, despite his party winning only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

E. Madhusudanan, chairman of the party presidium, impressed upon his colleagues the need for according importance to the cadre. District secretaries were told to analyse how the party polled votes in each booth, sources said.