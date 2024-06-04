GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Roll back hike in toll fee, demands Selvaperunthagai

Published - June 04, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday criticised the hike in toll fees by 5%-10% across the 36 toll plazas in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the toll fee for one-way and return travel (on the same day) has been increased by ₹5 to ₹20, and the price of monthly pass has been raised by ₹100 to ₹400.

“The toll fee hike has caused significant dissatisfaction among vehicle owners/drivers. Consequently, there has been a rise in the prices of essential goods such as vegetables. This situation will severely affect the common people,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that, despite a report by the CAG in December 2023 revealing “irregularities” amounting to ₹7,50,000 crore in seven projects undertaken by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Union government “did not take any action” even after the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded an investigation.

“I now urge the immediate withdrawal of the increased toll fee at the 36 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, following the elections. If the toll fees are not withdrawn, I warn that the affected people may be compelled to protest at the respective toll plazas,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.