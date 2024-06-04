Roll back hike in toll fee, demands Selvaperunthagai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday criticised the hike in toll fees by 5%-10% across the 36 toll plazas in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the toll fee for one-way and return travel (on the same day) has been increased by ₹5 to ₹20, and the price of monthly pass has been raised by ₹100 to ₹400.

“The toll fee hike has caused significant dissatisfaction among vehicle owners/drivers. Consequently, there has been a rise in the prices of essential goods such as vegetables. This situation will severely affect the common people,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that, despite a report by the CAG in December 2023 revealing “irregularities” amounting to ₹7,50,000 crore in seven projects undertaken by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Union government “did not take any action” even after the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded an investigation.

“I now urge the immediate withdrawal of the increased toll fee at the 36 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, following the elections. If the toll fees are not withdrawn, I warn that the affected people may be compelled to protest at the respective toll plazas,” he said.