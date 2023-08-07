Roll back hike in flat registration fee: PMK founder Ramadoss

August 07, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to roll back its decision to levy registration cost of 9% on the total cost of an apartment.

The State government’s primary objective should be to fulfil the dreams of the poor and the middle class of buying a home, and not make decisions that hinder them, Mr. Ramadoss said in a statement. Ever since the DMK came to power, the guideline value has been increased and registration fee for various services have been increased, he said.

“For generating revenue, squeezing people is not acceptable,” he added.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the Centre should order a probe into the controversy of the NLC India Limited offering jobs to north Indians.