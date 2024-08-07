Roll back fee hike for building approvals, Vasan urges T.N. government

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday criticised the DMK government over the hike in fee for building approvals.

“The Tamil Nadu government has imposed an additional financial burden on the people who wish to construct new houses. The 100% hike in fee for building approvals is unacceptable. The people of Tamil Nadu are already suffering due to the increase in water tax, property tax, stamp duty, electricity tariff, and cost of milk,” he said in a statement.

The fee hike would burden individuals and the entire construction sector, and force people to think about whether they could afford to construct a house, Mr. Vasan said, urging the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the hike immediately.