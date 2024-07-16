ADVERTISEMENT

Roll back electricity tariff hike: Anbumani Ramadoss

Published - July 16, 2024 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the Tamil Nadu government must roll back electricity tariff hike of 4.83% for households and commercial establishments, announced just after the Vikravandi byelection results, as it would severely affect the poor and the businesses. The PMK will protest if there is no roll back of tariff, Dr. Anbumani said.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the State government should not blame the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission for the tariff hike as it is only a “puppet organisation”.

“Electricity tariffs in Tamil Nadu were hiked to garner around ₹31,500 crore in 2022. However, Tangedco’s losses have only increased, instead of decreasing. There is no use in increasing the electricity tariff without eradicating corruption and malpractices in Tangedco,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani alleged that the ruling DMK had fooled the people of Tamil Nadu by hiking the tariff after the Vikravandi byelection.

