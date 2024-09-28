GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Roll back 6% hike in property tax in Chennai: Ramadoss

Published - September 28, 2024 12:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has demanded that the State government roll back the 6% property tax hike in Chennai passed as a resolution in the Chennai Corporation council on Friday. He apprehended this hike would be eventually extended to the rest of the State.

In a statement, he said while the the property tax was already increased by up to 150% across Tamil Nadu in 2022, it would be unacceptable to raise it again.

“The poor and middle-class people of Tamil Nadu are severely affected by the increase in electricity tariffs, rising costs of living, and other expenses. Recently, in Chennai, commercial taxes were also increased along with property taxes. Under these circumstances, another hike in property tax will not only affect homeowners but will also severely impact tenants and people from all walks of life.

The DMK government, which came to power claiming to provide good governance, is continuously burdening the people with tax and fee hikes,” he said.

He added, “It is unacceptable to keep imposing such burdens on the people as if they are gullible. The people of Tamil Nadu did nothing wrong except vote for the DMK. They do not deserve such harsh punishment.”

