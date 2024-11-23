Role of missionaries in education, healthcare during Madras Presidency was immense: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The missioneries, especially from USA, France and European countries, helped in the growth of Madras Presidency, especially in the fields of healthcare and education; Tamil Nadu, which was part of the Presidency, benefited from their contributions, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, said here on Saturday.

In his inaugural address at the Distance Education Convocation 2024, which was organised by Distance Education Unit of CMC at CMC campus here, Mr. Rajan said that even today, Kanniyakumari remains one of the most literate districts in the State because of the education institutions run by missionaries during those years. Their [missionaries] work to the society is clearly visible in the State’s development, he said.

The Minister applauded the contributions made by Ida Scudder, founder of CMC, as she was the earliest missionary to provide medical education for women in the Madras Presidency. This decision of Ms. Scudder has also ensured the inclusion of marginalised sections in the society to gain medical education and restored social justice.

Referring CMC as the centre for culture of excellence, Mr. Rajan said that CMC was successfully able to provide distance education in medicine for two decades to students from various parts of the country and overseas. Such distance education, especially in medicine, is challenging because such learning also includes hands-on training for which physical presence is required. However, CMC was able to conduct distance learning courses successfully all these years, he said.

Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in day-to-day lives in future, the former Finance Minister said that young doctors should not be reluctant in adapting to latest technology, including AI, especially in healthcare. They can use emerging technologies like AI and data analysis in their profession. For example, they can store history of patients’ interactions with them and other data, using such advanced technologies, he said.

Of total 465 graduates, 262 graduates have received their degrees in person at the convocation. On the occasion, Rev. Mathew Abraham, Director-General, Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI), Senior professor Solomon Sathishkumar, principal, CMC, and I. Rajesh, medical superintendent, CMC, were present.

