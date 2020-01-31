Role of IR professionals more challenging, says N. Srinivasan

The role of Industrial Relations (IR) professionals is more challenging in manufacturing industries where they have to deal with unions, demanding workforce, automation and multi skilling of workforce, N Srinivasan, vice chairman and managing director, The India Cements said.

Addressing a conference on 'Industry 4.0 and Design Thinking in IR' organised by The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he shared his personal experience in dealing with unions and IR related issues in the last three decades.

“You cannot avoid trade unions; soon they will get together. Ultimately, they want more wages, better compensation. Meeting them and dealing with them will make your life simple,” he said adding that unions are not a ‘big bad wolf’. “Dealing with them directly makes your life much simpler.” he said.

Advising IR managers in the manufacturing sector to discuss the issues across the table with the unions, he said: “You should have empathy, be fair and transparent in your approach and must earn the trust and confidence of unions and workforce.”

Stating that he directly holds talks with unions on bonus payment, he said that the top management should not hesitate to directly talk to unions. Since 1992, Mr.Srinivasan has negotiated and concluded seven out of eightwage settlements in the cement industry.

He pointed out that the share of permanent workers are decreasing and contract workers are increasing due to automation and cost pressure. “You still can’t avoid unions who will come to represent the contract labourers.”