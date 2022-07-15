Role of accountants crucial in nation building, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi attends 90th anniversary function of The Society of Auditors in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting a memento to P.S. Prabhakar, President of The Society of Auditors, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The contribution of accountants in nation building is crucial and they are the guardians of public wealth, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Addressing the members of the Society of Auditors, he said the country under the present national leadership was experiencing all-round growth.

The Society of Auditors, Chennai, is the oldest body of accounting and audit professionals and is senior even to the accounting regulator viz The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) nearly by a generation.

On Friday, the society celebrated its 90th year. The Society of Auditors was formed in 1932. The society has 750 members.