Roche and ZS partner to set up dedicated centre in Chennai

July 07, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Roche, a biopharmaceutical company and ZS a global management consulting and technology firm, on Friday announced the inauguration of a Business Operations Center for Advanced Analytics and Business Insights in Chennai.

Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. This centre will consolidate existing data and analytics business operations services of all Roche Pharma affiliates in one place. The center will initially have a workforce of over 50 people which will be gradually increased to 100.

V. Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO of Roche Pharma India, said: “Chennai with its abundance of skilled workforce and home to world class IT institutions is emerging as an important hub for data and analytics services to the world.”

The new centre recognises the value of human resources that Tamil Nadu has to offer, said S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department. “We have R&D policies that support initiatives of such nature. We have an opportunity to provide incentives to various organisations to help develop the required skill sets for high value services,” he added.

The centre brings together many capabilities such as business data operations, data quality management, global analytical product support and other ad hoc services. The centre’s vision is to drive data and analytics needs of Roche affiliates across the globe. Roche has a partnership with ZS for over 25 years. ZS is supporting Roche globally across a broad spectrum of capabilities including technology, consulting, analytics and operations.