Robotic surgery preserves organ function better

Robotic surgery not only helps in reaching deep into the pelvis but also enables a surgeon to preserve the function of the organs while removing tumours in colon and rectum.

At a webinar on robotic colorectal procedures hosted by The Hindu along with Apollo Hospitals, Venkatesh Munikrishnan explained how robotic surgery not only helped the surgeons but also the patients.

“We are looking at functional outcome from the surgery. It is more in preserving the function of the rectum,” he said.

As a centre that specialises in the surgery, he said he had treated young persons, who must have a near-normal life. It is important to preserve the nerves, muscles and vital functions of the pelvis, he said.

Although in India, the incidence of colorectal cancers is low at four per lakh population, in terms of numbers it was huge, he said.

Changed lifestyle

Young Asian men were more prone to rectal cancers, he said and added that the changed lifestyle could be a reason.

Healthy eating, cutting down red meat, exercising, quitting smoking and drinking a lot of water, would prevent cancers, he said.

Normally, colorectal cancer takes 10 years to manifest. Once a person is diagnosed with the cancer, he would ask for the family history and suggest screening the siblings immediately.