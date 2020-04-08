Tamil Nadu

Watch | Robotic nurse to serve COVID-19 patients

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has introduced the “robot nurse” to reduce the number of times a healthcare provider, especially a staff nurse, interacts with a COVID-19 patient, according to hospital authorities.

The robot delivers food, water and medication to patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward in the hospital.

The robot was put on trial for a few days at the hospital, and a staff nurse, who was posted at the ward, was trained in operating the robot, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

