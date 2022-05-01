Robotic equipment to help clean septic tank handed over to conservancy workers

Workers to form an enterprise to offer septic tank cleaning services with the machine

HomoSep, a robotic equipment developed by an IIT Madras incubated startup, was handed over on Sunday to the wife of a conservancy worker from Tambaram who died while cleaning a septic tank.

A release by Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), which held several round of discussions with the startup Solinas Integrity during the development of the equipment said that an enterprise named “Tambaram Safai Karmachari Enterprises” will be formed to provide mechanical solutions for cleaning septic tanks. The enterprise will have members who are former septic tank cleaners and family members of persons who were killed in manual scavenging.

Nagamma, the wife of the deceased worker, who received the first equipment on Sunday, will be leading the enterprise. The robotic machine will cut up and homogenise the hard to break sludge at the bottom of septic tanks so that it can be sucked out with machines later. The machine was developed after discussions with workers involved in the cleaning of septic tanks.

The statement by SKA said that another HomoSep machine will be handed over to workers in Ennore area soon.