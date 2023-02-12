Robbery at four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, ₹86 lakh looted

February 12, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Burglars broke open four bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) on the Cuddalore-Chittoor Road (NH 38) at various spots in Tiruvannamalai district in the early hours on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Police said the incidents came to light after beat police personnel noticed the damaged chest boxes at these ATMs during their routine patrolling. The police were at these facilities to sign the log books kept there.

Two of the ATMs are located near the bus stand on the Thandrampattu Main Road and near Mariamman temple within Tiruvannamalai town. Another ATM is located near the railway station in Polur town. The fourth ATM is located near the Government Boys High School in Kalasapakkam town.

Among the four ATMs, three belong to SBI and one belongs to India One. All four ATMs are located on the Cuddalore - Chittoor road with on an average of around 20 kms in distance between each robbed ATMs.

Police said the incident might have happened after 2 a.m on Sunday. Gas welding machine was used to break the chest boxes in all the ATMs. After looting the money, the suspects set fire to the machine.

Except at the ATM in Kalasapakkam where there were no CCTV cameras, rest of the three ATMs that belong to SBI had CCTV cameras.

The cash deposited in the four ATMs are ₹30 lakh (Thandrampattu Main Road), ₹33 lakh (Mariamman temple) in Tiruvannamalai town, ₹20 lakh (Polur town) and ₹3 lakh (Kalasapakkam town).

Along with fingerprint experts and police, the Superintendent of Police (Tiruvannamalai), K. Karthikeyan has rushed to these spots, police said.