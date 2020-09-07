Robbers take away 80 sovereigns, cash from house

07 September 2020 20:34 IST

TENKASI

Unidentified persons robbed Vijayalakshmi (58) of ₹32 lakh-worth gold ornaments and money amounting to a few lakh at knifepoint here on Monday.

Police said the robbers entered the house of Jayapaul (63), owner of a saw mill, on Tirunelveli-Tenkasi Main Road, tied the hands of his wife Vijayalakshmi (58), and gagged her when other family members had gone out.

After threatening her at knifepoint, the robbers took gold ornaments weighing 80 sovereigns and the cash kept in the house. The servant who came to the house of Mr. Jayapaul in the evening rescued Ms. Vijayalakshmi and alerted her husband.

Tenkasi police rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts. They have collected footages from the CCTV cameras fitted in the area.