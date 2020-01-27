Robbers fleeing from police killed in accident

A robbery attempt ended in disaster after two persons of a five-member gang were killed in a road accident while trying to escape from the police on Saturday.

Two suspects, including a 17-year-old first year engineering student, were arrested. Another suspect, also an engineering student, is absconding, police said.

The two who died in the accident were identified as Sathish, 20, and Yuvaraj, 19. Naveen has been arrested and the 17-year old student has been sent to the Government Observation Home in Kellys.

According to police, the juvenile, identifying himself as a woman, befriended Shanmugasundaram, 37, of Erode on social media. The main suspect Aadhi, 21, an engineering student, spoke to Shanmugasundaram and asked him to come to Madhavaram.

On Saturday, Shanmugasundaram arrived in the early hours and called the ‘girl’. Subsequently, Aadhi, Naveen, Yuvaraj, and Satish went to the spot and forced Shanmugasundaram to part with his belongings.

They snatched his ATM debit card and took the PIN number. While Naveen, Yuvaraj and Satish took it to the nearest ATM to withdraw money, a police patrol team spotted Aadhi, the juvenile and Shanmugasundaram and approached them.

Shanmugasundaram cried for help and seeing this Aadhi fled the spot, but the juvenile was nabbed. Naveen, Yuvaraj and Satish, who were returning from the ATM, spotted the police and ran away. The police chased them and managed to nab Naveen. Sathish and Yuvaraj, who took the East Coast Road (ECR). They died after their bike collided head-on with a government bus near Panayur. The Cheyyur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint from Shanmugasundaram, the Madhavaram police arrested Naveen. A police team is searching for Aadhi.